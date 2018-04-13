12 April 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Budget - Senate Gives Committees One Day to Submit Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Senate has given 20 standing committees yet to submit their budget defence reports to do so unfailingly on Friday.

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, announced the ultimatum at plenary on Thursday.

He listed the defaulting committees as Defence, Army, Air Force, Navy, Industry, Federal Capital Territory, States and Local Government, Culture and Tourism, Petroleum Downstream, Petroleum Upstream and Niger Delta.

Others, according to him, are Sustainable Development Goals; Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases; Health; Capital Market; Tertiary Institutions and TETFund; Federal Emergency Road Maintenance Agency; Works; Power and Cooperation and Integration.

"I am sorry to have chosen this method. I have no alternative than to list these committees so that these chairmen can know that they are holding all of us back.

"The listed committees have not submitted and they must submit unfailingly tomorrow.

"These 20 committees must ensure that their reports are submitted on Friday. We have a deadline which we have committed to. You can't hold us back. You must submit unfailingly by Friday," he said.

Nigeria

Abacha Loot - Lawmakers Probe Payment of $17M to Nigerian Lawyers

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the circumstances… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.