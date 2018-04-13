Nigeria: Buhari Condoles With President Bouteflika, Algerians Over Military Plane Crash

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and the people of Algeria over Wednesday's military plane crash near the Boufarik military airport in Algiers which claimed many lives.

The President gave his condolence message in a statement issued by Malam Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity in Abuja on Thursday.

He also extended deepest condolences to the families and friends of bereaved Algerians and other nationals, who were in sorrow because of the tragedy.

Buhari also assured President Bouteflika and those who lost their loved ones of the sympathy of all Nigerians in their moment of grief.

He affirmed that the thoughts and prayers of all Nigerians were with all who mourned, even as he prayed that God Almighty would comfort the bereaved, and the nation of Algeria.

The President also prayed that God would grant eternal rest to the souls of those who died in the crash. (NAN)