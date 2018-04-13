12 April 2018

Nigeria: No Going Back On April 17 National Strike - Health Workers

By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — The April 17 date fixed for the commencement of the National Association of Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria(MHWUN) nationwide strike is sacrosanct unless the Federal Government did the needful to avert it, the association's National President Biomelemoye Josiah has said.

Speaking with newsmen in Katsina Josiah said the only way out of the strike was fo the Federal government to honour it's side of the bargain by signing and commencement of implementation of the adjustment in the Consolidated Salary structure for Health Workers (CONHESS)

Josiah said his visit to Katsina was part of an ongoing mobilization process of members across the nation to ensure a total shut down of the health sector by the said date.

"We are set to shut down Nigeria's health sector from April 17, unless the federal government, at least signs and implements the circular on the implementation of the adjustment in the CONHESS", he said

We have suffered for long due to the non implementation of this new salary structure, the government has pushed us to the walls and we can no longer hold but to strike ' he added.

In his remakrs, Katsina NLC chairman, Tanimu Saulawa said government should immediately see that they stop the strike which it's consequences will be grievous by honouring it's side of the agreement and assured of their support to the cause.

