Nigeria: Nollywood Actress Hilda Dokubo Not My Staff or Relative - Amnesty Chief

The Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Dokubo, has said Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Ms. Hilda Dokubo is neither his relative nor a staff of the Presidential Amnesty Office.

A statement signed by Professor Dokubo and released in Abuja on Thursday decried insinuations that he has hired his relations, particularly Hilda Dokubo to run the affairs of the Amnesty Office.

"I have deemed it extremely important to clarify that since I assumed office as the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, I have not hired any person. In particular, I have not hired Hilda Dokubo in any capacity at the Amnesty Office and I don't intend doing so. It is also not true that she is my relative. We are not even from the same Local Government Area," the amnesty chief said.

He said that he was aware that since the inception of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Hilda Dokubo had been participating in the reintegration component of the Amnesty Programme and it was on this score that he allowed her and other stakeholders of the Programme to visit a number of times to share lessons learnt with him in the few days following his appointment.

"The Amnesty Programme is a classical Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR) Programme. All DDR programmmes are fluid and the only way you deepen and improve DDR programmes globally is through sharing experiences and lessons learnt. Hilda Dokubo has come to me to share her experiences while executing certain reintegration assignments given to her by past Coordinators of the Amnesty Programme. In the same regard, so many other persons who have been involved in the Programme since inception have also been coming to brief me and I have even visited those I deemed important to learn a few things from. I really do not know why people now go about saying Hilda Dokubo is my staff or relative," he said.

On Tuesday, an advocacy group, Niger Deltans for Accountability and Good Governance (NDAGG) said it has uncovered plot by persons it described as "unscrupulous contractors and enemies of the Niger Delta" to distract and possibly defocus the newly appointed Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme and vowed to do all that is legal and within its powers to thwart this plot.

The spokesperson for NDAGG, Barrister Claudius Egba in the statement dismissed a recent publication by another group, 'Trained Agitators Forum' alleging that the new Coordinator was allowing a relative of his to wield powers at the Amnesty Office as false and misleading.