12 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Botswana's President in Luanda

Luanda — The President of the Republic of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, arrived in Luanda on Thursday afternoon for an official visit of a few hours as part of a tour of the countries of Southern Africa.

The Botswana Head of State was received at 4 de Fevereiro International Airport by Foreign Affairs Minister, Manuel Augusto and Luanda Deputy Governor Júlio Bessa.

From the airport, President Masisi went to Cidade Alta, presidential palace to meet with the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

The presidential delegation is comprised by Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Vincent Seretse, Transport and Communications, Onkokame Mokaila, and Mineral Resources, Green Technologies and Energy Security, Mothibi Molale.

Since April 1, Mokgweetsi Masisi has been the fifth president of Botswana since its independence, replacing Seretse Khama Ian Khama, who resigned his post and Masisi will lead the country until the 2019 general elections.

With this trip, which has already taken him to Namibia and Zimbabwe, the Tswanese statesman fulfill a tradition maintained by the countries of Southern Africa, that his presidents make courtesy visits to the States of the region soon after taking the office.

