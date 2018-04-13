12 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Country's Stadiums Above Great Ones of Africa

Luanda — Former Senegalese soccer star El Hadji Diouf said Wednesday in Luanda that Angola has higher-level infrastructure than other African countries, such as Ghana, Cotê d 'Ivoire, Cameroon and Senegal.

Speaking to journalists, the ambassador of the Moroccan candidature to the organization of 2026 World Cup said that none of those mentioned have stadiums with the quality of those he saw in Luanda despite African titles and world championships.

Ghana were African champions in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982, Cameroon in 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002 and 2017 and Cotê d 'Ivoire in 1992 and 2015.

Senegal has a second place in 2002 and three thirds places, in 1965, 1990 and 2006.

The ex-striker, who has represented England's Sanderland, has particularized the 1º de Agosto academy and the Interclube stadium, which, according to him, have a level at odds with the failure of Angolans in African and other competitions.

Diouf, 37, has warned of the need for greater emphasis on training levels to improve the performance of national teams.

The former striker, who shone at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea, suggested to Angolan Football Federation (FAF) Chairperson, Artur Almeida e Silva the integration into his work group of former footballers, such as Gilberto and Flávio, in order to convey the legacy to the young.

The announcement of the country organizing the 2026 World Cup takes place on June 13 in Moscow.

