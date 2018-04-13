12 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola to Get Agro-Food Center Within Three Years

Luanda — The country will gain a National Agriculture and Food Center (CNA) worth USD 200 million for manufacturing, transformation, preservation and distribution of locally produced food.

The infrastructure, believed to be the largest agro-food center in African, will be built in Luanda's urban area near the satellite Kilamba city.

The centre, which is expected to create over 1000 jobs, is an initiative of the Italian business group Cremonini , represented by Inalca.

The company has been operating in Angola since 1980 and is a leader in beef and food distribution in Europe.

Products like meat, fish, cereals, flour, oil, fruits, vegetables, among others are part of the list of national goods that will be manufactured and processed at center.

The undertaking will help boost domestic production and reduce imports in the country, said CEO of group Inalca, Luigi Cremonini, while speaking to the press on Wednesday at the end of presentation of construction project of the centre.

Angola

Read the original article on ANGOP.

