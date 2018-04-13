12 April 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Odinga Meets Moi to Discuss 'State of the Nation'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
Nasa leader Raila Odinga during his meeting with retired President Daniel Moi in Kabarak on April 12, 2018.

Nasa leader Raila Odinga held talks with retired President Daniel Moi in Kabarak on Thursday morning to discuss what aides described as the state of the nation.

The two engaged in the closed door meeting for close to an hour.

Mr Odinga was accompanied by Mvita MP Abdulswamwad Shariff Nassir and Vihiga Senator George Khaniri.

On arrival at the Kabarak airstrip, Mr Odinga and his delegation was received by Tiaty MP William Kamket and Moiben MP Silas Tiren.

At the former President's home, Mr Odinga was welcomed by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and former MP Nick Salaat who ushered him to the meeting.

"The two leaders in the process discussed the state of the Kenyan nation during the visit that lasted more than one hour," a statement by Mr Odinga's spokesman Dennis Onyango stated.

Kenya

Lecturers' Strike to Continue as Talks Fail

The National Treasury wants striking university lecturers to withdraw a case they have filed against the salaries… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.