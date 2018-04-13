Kenya: Odinga Meets Moi to Discuss 'State of the Nation'

Photo: Nairobi News

Nasa leader Raila Odinga during his meeting with retired President Daniel Moi in Kabarak on April 12, 2018.

Nasa leader Raila Odinga held talks with retired President Daniel Moi in Kabarak on Thursday morning to discuss what aides described as the state of the nation.

The two engaged in the closed door meeting for close to an hour.

Mr Odinga was accompanied by Mvita MP Abdulswamwad Shariff Nassir and Vihiga Senator George Khaniri.

On arrival at the Kabarak airstrip, Mr Odinga and his delegation was received by Tiaty MP William Kamket and Moiben MP Silas Tiren.

At the former President's home, Mr Odinga was welcomed by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and former MP Nick Salaat who ushered him to the meeting.

"The two leaders in the process discussed the state of the Kenyan nation during the visit that lasted more than one hour," a statement by Mr Odinga's spokesman Dennis Onyango stated.