Nigeria: Fulani Militia Kill 25 in Fresh Attack

Jalingo — Despite the presence of the Inspector General of Police, who is on a three- day official visit to Taraba, herdsmen, on Wednesday evening, invaded Jandeikyula village in Wukari local government area of the state, killing at least, 25 people.

Special Adviser to Governor Darius Ishaku on Students' Affairs, Engr Samson Tor-Musa, who hails from the area, confirmed the killing of 25 persons by armed Fulani militia in a telephone interview with our correspondent.

He lamented that despite efforts by Governor Darius Ishaku in ensuring peaceful coexistence in the state, some people are bent on frustrating his efforts and called for the reinforcement of security in the area.

Also, a former Special Adviser to late Governor Danbaba Suntai, Hon Orbee Uchiv, who also hails from Jandeikyula, told journalists that the armed Fulani militia invaded the village at about 6pm and opened fire on the innocent villagers.

Uchiv said the number of deaths would have been more but for the intervention of soldiers on patrol around the area who were coming from Gbeji, a neighbouring town in Benue State where four people had been killed on Tuesday.

An eyewitness, who narrowly escaped death in the attack, Mr Victor Iortim, told our correspondent that the attackers, who came in their numbers, launched attack on the village killing anybody in sight and burning houses.

"They were numbering close to 200. I was on my way back to Jandeikyula from a neighbouring village when I sighted them.

"I quickly hid in the bush and counted close to 200 armed Fulani militia, if not more with sophisticated weapons. There was no way I could call home because there was no network on my phone where I was hiding," he said.

Wukari Council Chairman, Hon Daniel Adi, confirmed the attack saying, many people were killed in the attack.

"Many people were killed in the attack, but I don't have the casualty figure now. I am on my way to the village and I will give you details of the casualty figure and the wounded when I am back from the village."

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Missal also confirmed the attack, but said details were still sketchy.

The attack came barely 48 hours after the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris commissioned a mobile police base in Takum and confirmed reinforcement of three additional units of police personnel to Taraba to curb attacks in the state.

The IGP, who is on a three days official visit to Taraba, is still in the state, even as the Army Operation Ayem Akpatuma, has been extended to Taraba to deal with the herdsmen/farmers' clashes in the state.

Taraba, in recent times, has witnessed sustained attacks which have claimed lives of many with property worth hundreds of millions of naira destroyed, with Takum, Donga, Ussa, Gassol and Bali Local Governments as worse hit areas.