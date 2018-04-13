Harare giants, Dynamos Football Club has received a major boost ahead of their Sunday fixture against Yadah FC following the return of defender, Peace Makaha who has been sidelined since the beginning of the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season due to ankle injury.

The Harare giants have had an indifferent start to the season after collecting only two points from their first five games- one of their worst start to the season in recent times.

263Chat visited Dynamos training season today and witnessed the return of the 'Peace maker' as well as the 'Choir Master' shouting for the balls all 2 hours of training

Dynamos will also be banking on the imminent return of attacking midfielder, Emmanuel Mandiranga who has been doing light training since last week and is expected to be fully fit next week.

After the training, Dynamos coach, Lloyd Mutasa told 263Chat that everything is now in order with Makaha starting have full training this week.

"We have done much on our preparation against Yadah and I think we are now ready to go and we are now in the mood of picking maximum points.

"Peace started training with the rest of the team this week and he is showing good signs together with Emmanuel Mandiranga, only Marvelous Mukumba is still doing light training, we are expecting him to join the rest of the team next week.

"We did not want to have a bad start but that's what has happened. With the way we have been executing our duties its time we start picking points and the youngsters are now eager to fight for the institution," said Mutasa.

Dynamos lie on position 17 on the log after collecting just two points from their opening first five games and are going into this game hoping to bag full set of points. On the other hand, Yadah FC is sitting on position 11 after collecting five points.