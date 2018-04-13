Tanzania: Insurance Campaign Targets Students

TANZANIA Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) has extended its special awareness raising programme among students in various colleges to curb phony business in insurance in Central Zone regions.

TIRA's Central Zone Manager Stella Rutaguza said here yesterday that the campaign aims at educating students and workers at colleges on the effects of forged motor vehicle insurance. She said apart from educating the public on fake insurance business, TIRA educates the public on the importance of insurance and procedures followed in case of problems occurring. "

Third part motor vehicle insurance holders are not aware of procedures to make follow-ups on compensation for damage," said TIRA Manager before the Institute of Rural Development Planning (IRDP) workers. Ms Rutaguza further said that the problem of fake motor vehicle insurance has become common in the central zone regions' rural areas.

TIRA Central Zone regions are Dodoma, Morogoro, Singida and Tabora. She noted that TIRA came up with the idea to conduct awareness campaign in motor vehicle insurance to various groups to control the problem of forgery in motor vehicle insurance.

Ms Rutaguza said the campaign will help to curb the problem, saying students will become good ambassadors, adding that through the campaign the public will understand the best ways and importance of using genuine insurance cover. "TIRA has teamed up with the office of insurance arbitration to carry out the awareness campaign...our main responsibility is to protect insurance consumers and ensure the victims get compensation as per insurance law," she said