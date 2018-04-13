Tanzania: Magufuli Warns Anti-Govt NGOs

NON-governmental Organisations (NGOs) which support the government in its socioeconomic development would always be supported by the state, President John Magufuli has promised.

Launching the Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete Foundation (JMKF) at the State House in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday evening, the President pointed out that NGOs which work against the government would not be compromised with. "I thank former president, Jakaya Kikwete, for his Foundation.

He has decided that his Foundation would always collaborate with governments in its endeavours to uplift people's living conditions. I assure him of my support and I call upon my subordinates to support him in the struggle to achieve his goals," he further said.

However, he warned NGOs which are being financed to oppose the government, saying they would not be allowed to exist in the country which fosters peace and security of its citizens.

Dr Magufuli commended the former president for launching the Foundation whose main purpose is to make them improve the lives of the citizens and make them come out of poverty. According to Mr Kikwete (pictured),

JMKF is the perfect vehicle for him to ride on in pursuit of his dream of helping humanity after his terms at the helm of the State, adding that he is happy to find himself in the company of highly motivated, knowledgeable and experienced people in the world.

President Magufuli equally promised to render all assistance to the Foundation, adding that he would make sure that it executes its duties in and outside the country as per its vision based on maternal and child health, youth development, smaller agribusiness and good governance.

JMKF was established in February 2017 to work with governments and other stakeholders in bringing about progressive changes and transform the quality of the people's lives across Africa, where sustainable socio-economic growth is mainstreamed. "

We shall focus on collective rather than individual results. In working creatively and collaboratively with others, we expect that efforts, energies and resources will always be geared towards producing the best result," Mr Kikwete said during the occasion.

He pointed out that the Foundation looks at Africa as a continent whose development is people-driven and relying on the potential of its people, especially its women and youth and caring for children.

He said the organisation would ensure that all African children are accorded the opportunity they deserve to live healthy lives and enable them to play productive roles in building their societies.

Board members in JMKF include Ambassador Ombeni Sefue, Professor Rwekaza Mukandala, Professor Willam Mahalu and Ambassador Mwanaidi Sinare Maajar. Others are Mr Abubakar Said Bakhresa, Ambassador Charles Stith, Professor Carlos Lopes, Dato' Sri Idris Jala and Gene vieve Sangudi.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) asserts that approximately 830 women around the world die from pregnancy or childbirth related complications every day and some of these deaths could have been prevented with appropriate and sufficient resources put in stock.

According to JMKF, the current maternal mortality ratio (deaths per 100,000 live births) remains alarmingly high in Sub- Saharan Africa. Globally, JMKF report indicates that there is a stark contrast between the maternal mortality ratio of 25 deaths per 100,000 live births in Central and Eastern Europe with that of 546 deaths per 100,000 live births in Sub-Saharan Africa - approximately 21 times more deaths in Europe.