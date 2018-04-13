13 April 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Government Insists On Monthly Payment of Rent

Tagged:

Related Topics

LANDS, Housing and Human Settlements Minister William Lukuvi has reiterated that the government's position on payment of house rent on monthly basis will not change. Mr Lukuvi said here yesterday that the government will not hesitate to take serious measures against landlords and landladies forcing their tenants to pay rent contrary to the given instructions.

He said all tenants will be required to pay rent every month and not otherwise. "There have been this tendency of forcing tenants to pay rent annually, six or three months... this is unacceptable and the government will take stern measures against house owners daring to go against the instructions," he said.

The Minister was speaking during real estate exhibitions at Bunge grounds. The exhibitions were organised by Terranova Estate, Mwanamke Ardhi, Nabaki Afrika, Fumba Town Development, Alrais Development and Ngorongoro Conservation Authority.

Tanzania

Poland Reopens Embassy in Dar es Salaam

IN a bid to cement bilateral ties between Poland and Tanzania, the country yesterday officially reopened its embassy in… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.