Tanzania: Government Insists On Monthly Payment of Rent

LANDS, Housing and Human Settlements Minister William Lukuvi has reiterated that the government's position on payment of house rent on monthly basis will not change. Mr Lukuvi said here yesterday that the government will not hesitate to take serious measures against landlords and landladies forcing their tenants to pay rent contrary to the given instructions.

He said all tenants will be required to pay rent every month and not otherwise. "There have been this tendency of forcing tenants to pay rent annually, six or three months... this is unacceptable and the government will take stern measures against house owners daring to go against the instructions," he said.

The Minister was speaking during real estate exhibitions at Bunge grounds. The exhibitions were organised by Terranova Estate, Mwanamke Ardhi, Nabaki Afrika, Fumba Town Development, Alrais Development and Ngorongoro Conservation Authority.