Tanzania: Poland Reopens Embassy in Dar es Salaam

IN a bid to cement bilateral ties between Poland and Tanzania, the country yesterday officially reopened its embassy in the latter. Speaking during the opening ceremony in Dar es Salaam, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga, said it was the right decision for Polish to reopen its embassy in the country and it would significantly intensify good bilateral relations. "

We have been looking forward to the reactivation of the Polish mission since it closed in 2008. This will promote our bilateral cooperation and support the interests of Polish institutions, companies and the general public in Tanzania," he pointed out.

The minister further said Poland has also invested in the country in areas which mainstream manufacturing and assembly of tractors in the Coast Region. The minister said other initiatives that the Polish government would support include water, irrigation and education, where they will start providing a full educational scholarship to Tanzanians.

Polish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Jacek Czaputowicz, said the reopening of their embassy was a vital step in the development of friendly relations between the two countries. He said Poland and Tanzania have a history of friendly highlighting political relations and reopening of the Polish embassy provides a chance for them and knowledge to promote peace and security in the region, adding that Poland currently is a member in the UN Security Council that would give the two countries yet another opportunity to scale up in cooperation.

Mr Czaputowicz pointed out that they have noticed the growth of the bilateral trade between them, as well as the new Polish investment in Tanzania that was made possible with credits to the Polish government. He said in the cooperation, they would offer knowledge, technology and experience to help Tanzania climb into the middle-income status by 2025.