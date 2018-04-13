Nigeria: New Ibadan King's Twin Children Kidnapped

Two children of one of the new kings installed by Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, Oba Lekan Balogun, were yesterday abducted at the Akobo residence of the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The distraught father of the twins, High Chief Balogun, was not available for comment but the mother of the children has been hospitalized due to trauma

Even, the State Police Command, when contacted through its spokesperson, Mr. Adekunle Ajisebutu, a Superintendent of Police (SP) denied the incident, but promised to investigate and get back to our reporter later.

An impeccable source close to the family said that the suspected kidnappers said to be two in number came in a vehicle parked very close to the victim's residence and whisked away the children alongside their mother as they moved out of the house.

The source explained that the kidnappers, pointing a gun at the mother and her children ordered them into the vehicle, drove them round the city for a while during which the handset found on the woman was snatched, the SIM card removed before returning the empty phone to the woman after which she was pushed out of the vehicle.

Mrs. Balogun was said to have trekked back home and made phone call to her husband, Chief Balogun.

"It was the SIM card removed from his wife's phone that was used to call him, making it extremely difficult to track the hoodlums as it was later discovered that the number being used was an in-house one.

Unconfirmed report said the suspected kidnappers were demanding for a ransom of N100m before the abducted twins would be released, a demand said to have thrown Oba Balogun off-balance.