Cameroon: South West - Elecam Boosts of 7,369 New Voters

As of April 5, 2018, there is a percentage increase of 39.38 when compared to those registered by April 19, 2017.

The South West Regional Delegation of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) has indicated that it is gaining grounds in getting more and more people put their names on the electoral register. On April 11, 2018, the delegation boosted of 7,369 new voters registered across the South West Region as of April 5, 2018 since January 1, 2018 when the voter register was reopened.

According to classification from the six divisions, Fako has the lion's share of 4,702 new voters. It is followed by Meme with 980 and Ndian with 790. Kupe Muaneguba comes in with 412, Manyu has 305 and Lebialem comes at the tail with 180 voters. The 7,369 potential voters registered so far this year by April 5, 2018, surpassed 4,467 voters registered as of April 19, 2017 by 2,902 voters. This puts ELECAM South West on an increase of 39.38 per cent.

Mukete née Bezujuh Evelyn, South West Regional Delegate for ELECAM indicated that to have arrived at these figures, her staff resorted to a door-to-door voter registration campaign. She regretted that the numbers would have been higher if not of the crisis rocking the region. "Nevertheless, we are not relenting our efforts. ELECAM is constantly on the field to get new voters register and update the voter registration with those who might have changed their towns," she indicated.

The South West ELECAM boss is appealing to all social groups, youth of voting age, parents and civil society organisations to encourage their member to inscribe their names into the electoral list. "We are calling on all potential voters, those who have never registered before, those still relenting to put their names on the electoral register to come out massively and do so. This is the only way we can have the necessary changes that we want in our country," she pointed out.

As of now, there are still three elections previewed for this year left. They are the Presidential, Legislative and Municipal elections. She said that voters should hurry up and inscribe their names in the electoral register because any time polls are convene, voters registration will automatically stop.