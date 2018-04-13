Dodoma — The government has set aside Sh100.5billion in the 2018/19 financial year to construct hospitals in 67 municipalities across the country, and each is expected to cost Sh1.5billion, the parliament heard on Friday April 13.

This was revealed by the Deputy Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Faustine Ndugulile.

He was responding to a question raised by special seats MP Aida Khenan who sought to know the government plans to improve provision of health services in municipalities, especially maternal health.