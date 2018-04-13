12 April 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Effort to Introduce Modern Farm Practices

Barentu — The head of Economic Development at the Golij sub-zone, Gash Barka region, Mr. Daniel Tewolde indicated that effort is being exerted to introduce modern farm practices with a view to boost productivity and production.

Mr. Daniel pointed out that there is 210 thousand hectares of arable land in the sub-zone and that effort is being exerted to put in place the necessary infrastructure and that so far 100 thousand hectares have been prepared for cultivation.

Pointing out that the livestock in the sub-zone are in good condition owing to the strong effort exerted to ensure their health, Mr. Daniel said that due follow up is being made to control cross border diseases.

Mr. Daniel reiterated that the big dams namely Gerset and Bademit as well as the 14 micro-dams built in the sub-zone are significantly contributing in the development of irrigation farming and the 12 thousand hectares of grazing land in the development wild and domestic animals.

The Golij sub-zone which is located about 400 km from Asmara has around 120 thousand residents leading their lives through herding and trade.

