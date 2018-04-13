Eritrea: Call On Dairy Farmers to Take Advantage of Resources

Mendefera — The administrator of the Tera Emni sub zone, Mr. Abraham Mekonnen called on members of the dairy farm association in the sub zone to take advantage of the agricultural resources in their area to boost production.

Stating that dairy farm is yet unexploited business sector, Mr. Abraham called on the members of the association to identify their shortcomings and ensure animal fodder to enhance production.

In an assessment meeting the Dairy Farm Cooperatives Association in Tera Emni sub-zone conducted, it was underscored that to boost production in addition to using processed animal fodder members were reminded to enhance effort to ensure greenery animal fodder.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of the Association, Mr. Mengstu Habte indicating that the professional counselling as well as the support and encouragement they receive from the administration is contributing to the success of their activities, and promised to ensure animal fodder by cultivating greenery animal fodder.

The head of the Ministry of Agriculture branch in the sub zone, Mr. Mengesteab Teame on his part called on the members of the Association to strengthen organizational capacity to encounter challenges and expressed readiness on the part of the Ministry of Agriculture to support them.