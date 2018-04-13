Eritrea: 786 Million Nakfa in Support of War Disabled Veterans

Asmara — The Government of Eritrea since 2003 has disbursed around 786 million Nakfa in support of war disabled veteran citizens, according to documents from the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare.

The documents indicate that the support was made for 4707 war disabled veterans and that has significantly contributed in facilitating their daily activities and improving their livelihoods.

5212 war disabled veterans including 1382 women were provided 137 million Nakfa in the form of loan and about 88% from the amount disbursed was expended for agricultural and small scale trade, the documents added.

Seminars and workshops were conducted at more than 52 sub-zones across the country with a view to develop public perception on the issues of the disabled as well as to enable them become beneficiaries of the available resources.

The Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare indicated that over 52 thousand war disabled veterans have been beneficiaries of land for agricultural activities and construction of residential houses, 16 thousand beneficiaries of free of charge medical treatment as well as 1430 were provided with vocational training.