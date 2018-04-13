12 April 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: 786 Million Nakfa in Support of War Disabled Veterans

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The Government of Eritrea since 2003 has disbursed around 786 million Nakfa in support of war disabled veteran citizens, according to documents from the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare.

The documents indicate that the support was made for 4707 war disabled veterans and that has significantly contributed in facilitating their daily activities and improving their livelihoods.

5212 war disabled veterans including 1382 women were provided 137 million Nakfa in the form of loan and about 88% from the amount disbursed was expended for agricultural and small scale trade, the documents added.

Seminars and workshops were conducted at more than 52 sub-zones across the country with a view to develop public perception on the issues of the disabled as well as to enable them become beneficiaries of the available resources.

The Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare indicated that over 52 thousand war disabled veterans have been beneficiaries of land for agricultural activities and construction of residential houses, 16 thousand beneficiaries of free of charge medical treatment as well as 1430 were provided with vocational training.

Eritrea

Has Italy Jailed the Wrong Eritrean Man for Human Trafficking?

An alleged human trafficking kingpin, believed to be in custody in Sicily, is living the high life in Uganda, a new… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.