10 April 2018

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone Quintet Hit Gold Coast Track With Pb Display

By Hafsatu Kamara And Ismail Kamara

Gold Coast, Australia — Sierra Leonean quintet; Dolly Mustapha, Mariatu Koroma, Mohamed Othman, Ismail Kamara and Vivian Williams, all hit the Carrara Stadium track with a Personal Best (PB) in their respective 100 meters heat.

Mustapha was the only athlete amongst them to advance to the semi-finals from her Women's 100m Round 1, Heat 5 after clocking a PB 11.71 seconds.

Unlike Dolly Mustapha who made it to the semi-finals, her compatriot, Mariatu Koroma clocked a PB of 12.28 sec. in her Heat 2 challenge event but her sixth position finished behind the likes of Christania Williams of Jamaica and England's Corinne Humphreys could not help her advance to the semis.

In the Men's 100m category, Mohamed Othman also failed to progress from his Round 1 - Heat 8, but was able to improve on his PB clocking 10.88 sec with Jamaica's Yohan Blake winning the Heat with 10.15 sec, while Nigeria Seye Ogunlewe clocked a Season Best 0f 10.20 sec in second position.

In Heat 4, Olympia Ismail Dudu Kamara surpassed and improves on his Olympic timing and Personal Best after he finished in sixth position with 10.70 sec.

Kamara, at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Brazil,clocked 10.95 seconds in the preliminary round, while his previous Personal Best set in 2015 was 10.77 seconds.

Another Sierra Leonean athlete to record a Personal Best was Vivian Williams, who finished in fifth position from lane 5 in Heat 5. Williams clocked 10.84 sec but could not advance to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Sierra Leone American based female sprinter, Hafsatu Kamara, despite failing to make progress from Heat 1 and finished fourth places, she was able to improve on her 2016 Summer Olympic Games time which was 12.22 second to 12.00 second

