9 April 2018

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Beach Volleyball - Team Still Search for First Win At Commonwealth Games

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gold Coast — Sierra Leone and African champion duo, Abubakar Kamara and Patrick Lombi, on Saturday April 7, had to wait for their first Commonwealth Games victory after they succumbed to Scotland pair, Robin Brodzki /Seain Cook in the men's tournament of the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Australia's Gold Coast.

The African duo were earlier overpowered on their debut day by Canada's Samuel Pedlow /Sam Schachter 2-0 (22-20, 21-14) in a matched that lasted for 42 minutes.

Kamara/Lombi looked refreshed and keen for their first victory in the Games when they went on to secure the first sets 21-19, but the Scottish pair Brodzki/Cook rallied from the set down to beat their West African opponent 2-1 (19-21, 21-18, 15-12) in a 58 minutes clash.

With two successive victories, Canada's Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter and Scotland's Robin Brodzki /Seain Cook have secured their spots in the quarterfinals,while Sierra Leone and Sir Lanka will have to battle on Monday April 9 at the Coolangatta Beachfront for a possible two best losers spot available.

According to the competition format and rules, each of the men's and women's events includes twelve teams in three pools of four for the first phase. The top two of each pool and the best two of the third-ranked teams advance to the quarterfinals on 10 April, which are followed by semifinals on 11 April and the medals matches on 12 April.

Sierra Leone

HRC Says Political Violence Undermine Enjoyment of Human Rights

The Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone (HRC-SL) has stated that violence and intimidation that ensued after… Read more »

Read the original article on Concord.

Copyright © 2018 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.