10 April 2018

Concord Times (Freetown)

West Africa: Table Tennis - Sierra Leone Duo in All West Africa Duel

Gold Coast — The Oxenford Studios, Table Tennis arena, Table 1 & 2, will host an all-West Africa clash on Tuesday, April 10,as Sierra Leone Table Tennis duo; Emmanuel Gboyah and Rene Benjamin will face Derek Abrefa of Ghana and Nigeria's Bode Abiodun.

It promise to be cracking battle between Emmanuel Gboyah and Ghana's Derek Abrefa as the two players could boast of several international tournament and experience over the years.

Gboyah has recently been competing in one of the biggest tournaments in the continent and also participated in the 2008 Commonwealth Youth Games in Prune India.

For Abrefa, he has had a very good season in the Ghanaian National League and also won two National Open Championships and the National University Games before securing a scholarship from Ghana Olympic Committee, which boosted his training regime before the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Emmanuel Gboyah will later in the day take on Allie Johnny of Kiribati in his second match of the day on Table 7.

While on Table 2, Nigeria's Bode Abiodun will take on little know Rene Benjamin. Abiodun can boast of an Olympics experience after he competed as part of the Nigerian team in the men's Table Tennis event at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil.

In his second match of the day, Rene Benjamin will also battle against Kiribati opponent, Nooa Takooa.

