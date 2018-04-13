10 April 2018

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Athletics President Calls for More Training Camp After Delight With Games Performance

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gold Coast — President of the Sierra Leone Athletics Association (SLAA), Abdul Karim Sesay, has increased his call for more training camp for Sierra Leonean athletes, if they are to continue their challenge with other top athletes in the world.

The SLAA leader, who was somehow impressed with the performance of his athletes at the Carrara Stadium track on Sunday, April 8 2018, believes: "With more international training camp opportunities, there is more to come from the untapped talent we have in our country."

For the first time in recent history of the Commonwealth Games, Sierra Leone had athletes that were able to secure a semi-final berth in the 100meters and for Abdul Karim Sesay, 'this is just the beginning of a new pathway.

Sprinter, Dolly Mustapha, advanced to the semi-finals in the Women's 100m Round 1, Heat 5 after clocking a Personal Best 11.71 seconds to finish fourth behind Jamaica's Natasha Morrison, with 11.36 sec, Saint Kitts and Nevis Shenel Crooke, who clocked 11.62 sec and Malaysia Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli with 11.64 sec. respectively.

In the semi-final, Mustapha was unable to match-up her heat performance, finishing in eight positions with 11.91 sec, whiles England Asha Philip and Jamaica's Natasha Morrison both qualified from the semi-final Heat 1 with 11.21 se. and 11.27 sec. respectively.

Sierra Leone

HRC Says Political Violence Undermine Enjoyment of Human Rights

The Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone (HRC-SL) has stated that violence and intimidation that ensued after… Read more »

Read the original article on Concord.

Copyright © 2018 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.