11 April 2018

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Athletics - Sprinters Fail to Qualify for Semis in 200m

By Hafsatu Kamara

Gold Coast, Australia — It was the end of the road for Sierra Leone male and female 200 meters sprinters on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, as they all failed to qualify for the semi-finals from their respective Heats in the ongoing Commonwealth games in Gold Coast, Australia.

In the Women's category, Mariatu Koroma and Hafsatu Kamara were the first to stretch their muscles on the Carrera Stadium track.

Sierra Leone American based Hafsatu Kamara finished fifth in her Heat 2, with 24.50 sec behind England's Dina Asher-Smith, who won the heat with 23.28 sec, Rumeshika Kumari Rathnayake 23.43 sec, Australia's Maddie Coates 23.51 and Bahamas's Anthonique Strachan with 23.52 sec.

Mariatu Koroma clocked finished in seventh position with 25.59 seconds in her Heat 1, which was never enough for her to secure the qualifying time or position to the semis.

In the Men's category, Mohamed Othman and Vivian Williams, showed up in their respective Heats and both finished 6th position respectively with the former clocking 22.22 sec and the latter 21.89.

