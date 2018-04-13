Nigeria: PDP Donates Relief Materials to Kogi Victims

Lokoja — The Kogi chapter of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) has donated relief materials to victims of the recent herdsmen's attack in Omala, Dekina and Bassa council areas of the state.

The items, which included foodstuff and money, were presented on behalf of the party at the palaces of Ojogba of Ife; Ejeh Dekina and Aguma of Bassa by former governor, Captain Idris Wada.

He stated that the major opposition party was touched by the level of destruction meted out to the people hence the gifts to better the welfare of the people and ameliorate their sufferings.

Wada, who lamented that the people were violently killed and their property destroyed, urged the people to remain prayerful.

The former governor said the PDP could have visited the victims much earlier but decided to wait a bit for the situation to normalise.

He stressed that the items donated might not be enough to redeem the loss, but should be seen from the prism of how his party cares for the people.

Wada tasked the All Progressives Congress APC government to take concrete steps at preventing further clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

The paramount ruler of Omala, Bonifice Musa, commended the PDP for the gesture.