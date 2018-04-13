13 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Software Practitioners Seek Action On Local Content Policy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chike Onwuegbuchi

Software practitioners in the country were united on the need for federal government to expedite action on the implementation and enforcement of the various executive orders on local content at the 2018 president's dinner of Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON) held over the weekend.

Olorogun, James Emadoye, president, ISPON, said that the advancement of Nigerian local content in software development, in contracts, science and overall ICT space was essential yesterday, germane today and he has no doubt it will remain an indispensable factor in our history as a country, if we are to change the current reality where Nigeria is recorded amongst the poorest nations of the world.

"The most important resource in any endeavor has been widely recognized as the human resource. Every other resource, processes or even automation, in most cases, are objects that are under human control.

"We cannot thank God enough that he has endowed us with smart, strong and enterprising people. Other nations are looking for Nigerians in every sphere of human endeavor to help build their system.

"Nigerians are doing exploits in every nook and cranny of the world which of course has become a global village without boundaries, made possible by technology of which software is the domain," he said.

According to him, 'ISPON believes that Nigeria can record some significant achievement in the world software business and global market, if Nigerians support local content.

We must remove the conditional statement 'if', we must support Local Content; we must ensure that the letter and the spirit of Executive Orders 003 and 005 are brought to the fore and remain our guiding principles in all our business transactions, in the overall interest of our national development'.

He said that enforcing these presidential orders will require the utmost vigilance by all enforcement departments of government as well as security agencies.

"Active collaboration with professional associations like ISPON, NCS and CPN is also significant and required," he noted.

He added that the recently signed Executive Orders by the president will finally begin to give local software industry and practitioners a chance to improve their skills and products with minimal stifling competition from foreign firms.

Nigeria

Dismiss Treason Charges Against Us - Biafra Group

Indegenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has commended Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako over the "uncommon courage" she displayed… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.