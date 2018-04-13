Sudan: Red Sea Governor Recieves Nigerian Ambassador

Portsudan — The Governor of Red Sea State, Ali Ahmed Hamid, has appreciated the deeply-rooted relations between Sudan and Nigeria and an affirmed the keenness of his state to strengthening its relations to achieve joint interest of the people of two countries.

This came in his meeting on Thursday between the governor and the Ambassador of Nigeria to Sudan, Musa Mamai, and his accompanying delegation who are visiting state this days to identify the size of the resources and investment chances.

Hamid briefed the ambassador and the accompanying delegation on the potentialities and resources of the state, the investment map and gauarantee provided by state in this field.

The Nigerian Ambassador affimed the keenness of his country to promote its relations with Sudan for interest of the peoples of the two countries.