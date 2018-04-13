Cameroon: Commonwealth Games - Mayack II Keeps Cameroon's Dream Alive

He qualified for the final of the triple jump competition yesterday April 12, 2018 with a jump of 16.32 at the Carrara Stadium.

Marcel Mayack II has kept the dream of Team Cameroon alive at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. He qualified for the final of the triple jump competition yesterday April 12, 2018 after finishing third with a jump of 16.32 at the Carrara Stadium. Mayack II comes after Yordanys Duranona Garcia 16.75 (Dominican Republic) and Guy Troy Doris 16.33 (Guyana). According to the qualification rules the required distance is 16.60 or the best 12 performers advance to the final.

Mayack II whose personal best performance is 16.32 was able to move to the final as he featured among the first 12 performers. After the qualification of Seyi Wilfried for the semifinal of the 75kgs boxing event on Wednesday April 11, 2018, that of Mayack II in triple jump is another hope for medal for Cameroon.

Marcel Mayack II will compete in the final of the triple jump tomorrow April 14, 2018 at the Carrara Stadium. In wrestling, Danielle Simo lost to India's Kiran in the women's 76kgs freestyle wrestling.

Today April 13, 2018 will be a busy day for Cameroonian wrestlers. Josephe Essombe Tiako will fight with Noellancia Genav in the 57kgs freestyle wrestling. Gaelle Alakame Anzong will fight with Canada's Danielle Lappage in the 68kgs category and Gaelle Alakame will face Divya Kakran in the second fight.

Josephe Essombe Tiako will also face Nigeria's Odunayo Adekuoroye in the second fight and Northen Ireland's Sarah Mcdaid in the third fight. In the men's 97kgs freestyle wrestling quarterfinal Cedric Nyamssi Tchougah will fight with Soso Tamarau (Nigeria). Two other Cameroonian wrestlers will enter the wring tomorrow. They are Berthe Emilliene Etane Ngolle (62kgs) and Claude Kouamen Mbianga (125kgs).