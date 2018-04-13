Zimbabwe: Government to Discuss Electricity Tariff

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson has reportedly said that the veteran politician would not be… Read more »

"I can't say much today, but very shortly, we will be discussing electricity tariffs for 2018 with key economic and energy stakeholders, with the view to review prices," Mbiriri said.

Partson Mbiriri, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, told stakeholders at a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority's headquarters in the capital this week that they were planning to "review prices".

