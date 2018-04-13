Africa: Bashir to Face Zambian Boxer Ahead of Commonwealth Title Bout

Lilongwe — African Boxing Union (ABU) Champion Anisha Bashir will on April 29, 2018 take on Zambian based boxer Mary Musole in a non-title bout organized by Gunde Boxing Promotions in a 2018 International Boxing Bonanza.

The fight is expected to take place at M1 Centre Point in Lilongwe along the M1 road. The two boxers will see exchanging punches in an 8 round non-title bout.

In an interview with Malawi News agency (Mana) in Lilongwe, Jack Gunde manager of Gunde Boxing Promotions said it is time that Malawians should watch their female champion on home soil.

"We have been organizing a lot of bouts internationally and locally but this time we come out with a plan of coming out with an international bonanza which we have also involved ladies, we all know that Anisha is keeping a belt that is recognized in the whole continent in Africa and people should expect good fights on this day," he explained.

The ABU Super lightweight champion is preparing for a title belt bout which will be fought next month in the United Kingdom.

The boxer, Bashir said she is very prepared for the boxing bonanzas come April 29, 2018 and ready to face the fellow female boxer from Zambia.

"This fight will help me a lot as I am preparing for a big belt fight in the United Kingdom as it will help me to see where my performance is and how I am going to take the title fight in UK. It gives me morale for the coming fight and my fans should expect good results from me as I will be carrying the flag of the country," she added.

Apart from the main bout, Ruth Chisale another female boxer will take on Tanzanian boxer Rehema Abdala in a six round title fight bout as the main supporting bout.

In other supporting bouts it will be Malawi versus Zimbabwe as boxers from both countries will be sharing punches.

Roy Yuda will take on Future Maziya of Zimbabwe as Hollis Kazembe will date Philip Musariri, Alex Ndanga will take on Tatenda Paradza and lastly Kudakwache Banda will exchange punches with Freeman Mabvugwe.