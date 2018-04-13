12 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Vietnam Wants to Help Luanda Development

Luanda — The ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Angola, Nguyen Manh Cuong, said Thursday that his country may help the province of Luanda to develop in several areas, especially in urban areas.

Speaking to Journalists after a meeting with Luanda's governor Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, the ambassador of Vietnam said that during the audience, issues related to the development and strengthening of cooperation between the cities of Luanda and Hanoi were discussed.

In his turn, Governor Adriano Mendes de Carvalho said that the possibility of twinning the cities of Luanda and Hanoi (capital of Vietnam) dominated the meeting.

Adriano Mendes de Carvalho announced that he received from the diplomat a proposal for the establishment of reciprocal relations, an intention that, according to the official, will deserve some analysis.

The Socialist Republic of Vietnam recognized Angola one day after its independence on November 11, 1975, when they established diplomatic relations, and opened its embassy in Luanda in 1976.

