The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) women Have declares President Peter Mutharika fit and well to be the party's torch bearer in next gear's Tripartite election and have warned that they will hold naked protest against remarks made by former First Lady Callista Mutharika that Mutharika is "aged" to seek another mandate.

The women made the declaration on Thursday in Lilongwe during the news conference.

"We are not happy with what is being said. No woman can say this man is aged without his wife knowing, if this continues we will have no option but to protest naked," said Rose Ben , Deputy Organizing Secretary.

Mrs Ben said Mutharika is energetic and fit.

The DPP women said remarks by Callista Mutharika claiming the incumbent president is aged and should pave way for his Vice Dr Saulos Chilima to head the party are unacceptable .

DPP Deputy Publicity Secretary, Zeria Chakale also spoke at the news conference held at the party secretariat in Lilongwe and said Mutharika is capable and legitimate to lead the party, adding anyone thinking otherwise is misplaced and ill-minded.

"As women who are guided by a democrat, a lawyer, a wise and dynamic leader Prof. Mutharika; we consider such sentiments as a personal opinion made on their capacity as a Malawians living in a democratic country. Therefore such sentiments have no effect in our party

"Our President has never announced that he is not standing again in 2019 or that he is not delivering his manifesto promises because of his age. And in fact, anyone suggesting the contrary is misplaced and ill-minded," she said.

Chakale said women in the DPP are in support of Mutharika's candidature saying both the DPP and the country's constitutions legitimize a second term in office for the president.

She said the President has a cordial working relationship with Chilima which should not be put to test.

According to her, the team has and continues to deliver on many of its meaningful developmental promises made to Malawians despite various oppositions and challenges from various quarters.

"We want to assure the President and his vice that women in DPP will not allow anyone to divide the party and we will always make sure that we work together towards the 2019 tripartite elections and win with landslide," Deputy Publicity Secretary said.

Chakale advised women to support the president and his vice and to desist from making demeaning statements towards the country's and party leadership.

She asked women avoid engaging in behaviors that would provoke others and also dent their own images in the process.

"We appeal to our leaders to continue making sure that the mighty DPP is strong at all levels and remains united as we prepare for the tripartite elections," Chakale pointed out.

Director of Women for DPP in the south, Bertha Nachuma, her eastern counterpart Elube Kandeu, Deputy Director of Women for DPP in the North, Lillian Nyirenda and DPP Deputy Organizing Secretary for the centre, Rose Beni.