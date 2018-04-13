Kenya U-17 Lads Jet Out for Cecafa Tourney

A contingent of 20 players of the Kenya Under-17 team jetted out of the country Thursday evening to compete in the 2018 Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Under-17 Championships which kick off in Burundi on Saturday.

The eight-team tourney, pooled in two groups of four teams, has Kenya drawn in Group A alongside hosts Burundi, Ethiopia and Somalia. Group B has defending champions Uganda, Tanzania, Sudan and Zanzibar. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the semi-finals. The final will be played on April 28 at Ngozi Stadium.

The junior Harambee Stars, under the stewardship of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) deputy technical director Michael Amenga, begin their campaign against the host nation at Muyinga Stadium on Saturday.

They will then face Ethiopia at Gitega Stadium next Tuesday, before wrapping up their group stage matches against Somalia on Friday at Muyinga Stadium.

"We've had adequate preparations for this task and I'm confident that the selected players will give a good account of themselves," said Amenga, who will be assisted by Kibera Black Stars coach Godfrey "Solo" Oduor.

Former Gor Mahia skipper Jerim Onyango will serve as the goalkeeping coach in the two-week competition that returns after a nine-year hiatus.

The team will be captained by the 2016 Airtel Rising Stars Secondary Schools Term Two 'B' national games' Most Valuable Player (MVP) Arnold Onyango.

"We are here to make the country proud. It's a tournament and the beauty of such a competition is winning it," the promising midfielder, a Form Three student at Laiser Hill told Nation Sport.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Kennedy Nduto (Sunrise Educational Centre), Maxwell Mulili (Mukumu Boys), Brian Olang'o (Kamukunji Secondary)

Defenders: Costa Anjeo (Millenium Academy), Michael Abongo (Utumishi Academy), Christopher Raila (St. Anthony's Kitale), Lawrence Otieno (Sunflower Secondary), Nesta Wangema (Annointed High School)

Midfielders: Arnold Onyango (Laiser Hill), Movin Omondi (Sunflower Secondary), Saidi Musa (Eastleigh High), Telvin Maina (Laiser Hill), Hillary Okoth (Hidden Talent), Nicholas Omondi (Soweto Baptist)

Forwards: Isaiah Abwal (St. Anthony's Kitale), Lesley Otieno (Sunflower Secondary), Patrick Ngunyi (Brookshine Schools), Daniel Odhiambo (St. Anthony's Kitale), Felix Chabaya (Brown Hill Secondary), Mathew Mwendwa (Annointed High School)