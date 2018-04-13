12 April 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya U-17 Lads Jet Out for Cecafa Tourney

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Opiyo

A contingent of 20 players of the Kenya Under-17 team jetted out of the country Thursday evening to compete in the 2018 Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Under-17 Championships which kick off in Burundi on Saturday.

The eight-team tourney, pooled in two groups of four teams, has Kenya drawn in Group A alongside hosts Burundi, Ethiopia and Somalia. Group B has defending champions Uganda, Tanzania, Sudan and Zanzibar. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the semi-finals. The final will be played on April 28 at Ngozi Stadium.

The junior Harambee Stars, under the stewardship of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) deputy technical director Michael Amenga, begin their campaign against the host nation at Muyinga Stadium on Saturday.

They will then face Ethiopia at Gitega Stadium next Tuesday, before wrapping up their group stage matches against Somalia on Friday at Muyinga Stadium.

"We've had adequate preparations for this task and I'm confident that the selected players will give a good account of themselves," said Amenga, who will be assisted by Kibera Black Stars coach Godfrey "Solo" Oduor.

Former Gor Mahia skipper Jerim Onyango will serve as the goalkeeping coach in the two-week competition that returns after a nine-year hiatus.

The team will be captained by the 2016 Airtel Rising Stars Secondary Schools Term Two 'B' national games' Most Valuable Player (MVP) Arnold Onyango.

"We are here to make the country proud. It's a tournament and the beauty of such a competition is winning it," the promising midfielder, a Form Three student at Laiser Hill told Nation Sport.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Kennedy Nduto (Sunrise Educational Centre), Maxwell Mulili (Mukumu Boys), Brian Olang'o (Kamukunji Secondary)

Defenders: Costa Anjeo (Millenium Academy), Michael Abongo (Utumishi Academy), Christopher Raila (St. Anthony's Kitale), Lawrence Otieno (Sunflower Secondary), Nesta Wangema (Annointed High School)

Midfielders: Arnold Onyango (Laiser Hill), Movin Omondi (Sunflower Secondary), Saidi Musa (Eastleigh High), Telvin Maina (Laiser Hill), Hillary Okoth (Hidden Talent), Nicholas Omondi (Soweto Baptist)

Forwards: Isaiah Abwal (St. Anthony's Kitale), Lesley Otieno (Sunflower Secondary), Patrick Ngunyi (Brookshine Schools), Daniel Odhiambo (St. Anthony's Kitale), Felix Chabaya (Brown Hill Secondary), Mathew Mwendwa (Annointed High School)

Kenya

What's With Building All These High Walls?

When the Berlin wall finally came down in 1992, we thought: This was it, no more walls! Well, we might have celebrated… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.