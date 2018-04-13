Kenya: New Zealander Takes Over as Kenya Simbas Coach

New Kenya Simbas head coach Ian Snook and his deputy Murray Roulston are confident the team can qualify for the 2019 Rugby World Cup but called for support from all stakeholders.

The coaches, who arrived in the country on Monday, said they are not in the country to police the players and Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) but work with them so as to instil a unique style of play for the country.

Snook said he is aware of the task ahead but believes the two months he has before World Cup qualifiers, though short, can help the team.

Snook added that having Murray, whom he described as "a professor of rugby", will make the journey to the World Cup in Japan easier.

Snook will be the attack coach as Murray handles the defence. Both coaches have a combined half century of experience as coaches in both technical and strength and conditioning. They will handle the team for two years.

Kenya Simbas' journey to the 2019 World Cup starts against Morocco in Rugby Africa Gold Cup clash that will double up as the qualifier on June 23 this year in Casablanca.

"We are confident that we have enough time to get them through," said Snook, who is handling a national team for the first time. "But if we have to do well the players must have belief... the easiest way to do it is for them to feel that they can play well."

Snook explained said that they are not in the country to coach a rugby group but help Kenya be successful in rugby.

"We believe we are in the right place but success won't be just be about the players but the Union and everyone involved in rugby including the media," noted Snook.

"We urge the players to police themselves so that they are able to grow and make crucial decisions at crucial moments of the game. We want them to take responsibility and ownership of everything."

The Simbas will host Zimbabwe in Nairobi on June 30 before again hosting neighbours Uganda on July 7. The championship will take a four week break occasioned by the Rugby World Cup Sevens taking place from July 20-22 in San Francisco, USA.

The chase for continental supremacy will resume on August 11 when the Simbas host Tunisia in Nairobi but their away clash against Rugby Africa Gold Cup defending champions Namibia on August 11 will perhaps decide the winner and Africa's second representative to the 2019 World Cup after South Africa.

Rugby Africa Gold Cup/ 2019 World Cup qualifier fixtures

Kenya v Morocco-June 23 (Away)

Kenya v Zimbabwe -June 30 (Home)

Kenya v Uganda -July 7 (Home)

Kenya v Tunisia -August 11 (Home)