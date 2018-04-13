Kenya: Keynan, Wanjala Awarded London University Doctorate Degrees

Eldas MP Adan Keynan and Supreme Court Judge Smokin Wanjala were awarded an honorary Doctorate degrees by Commonwealth University, London, during a recent graduation ceremony.

The award, in partnership with the London Graduate School, is in recognition of their consistent service to humanity and leadership.

The university noted that over the last 20 years Dr Keynan has been in parliament, he has been instrumental in the development of Wajir West and Eldas constituencies.

In the August 8, 2017 General Election, Keynan was the only MP in Wajir County, who successfully defended his seat.

He was Wajir West MP for 10 years before moving to Eldas Constituency in 2013 where he launched a marshal plan that made the constituency a reference hub for development in northern Kenya.

In 2012, Wajir West was ranked the best constituency based on the management of the National Government Constituency Development Fund.

IRRIGATION PROJECTS

Dr Keynan has since initiated irrigation projects in Eldas Constituency and encouraged the local pastoralist communities to embrace agriculture.

He has also embarked on a 10- year tree plantation programme that has seen over 100,000 trees planted in Eldas Constituency.

"The best time to plant a tree is twenty years ago. The second best time is now," Dr Keynan said at Parliament buildings on Thursday.

The MP has also promoted education through a scholarship programme for the needy, gifted and brilliant learners. This has enabled more pupils in Eldas Constituency to join secondary schools in the past three years.

Irrigation agriculture has cushioned families in Northern Kenya from famine.

MASTERS DEGREES

Dr Keynan is the holder of two Masters degrees; Public Administration from Moi University, and International Relations and Diplomacy from Kenyatta University.

He is currently a member of Parliamentary Network on the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, Global Action and an executive committee member of the Commonwealth Association of Accounts Committee.

In 2013, he was awarded Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear, a presidential award. He is also a recipient of Spirit of Detroit Award in Michigan State, USA, and was recently accorded an award in the role of legislators in Economic Governance from Washington DC.