12 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Southern Africa: South Africa Plans March 23 As SADC's Day

Menongue — The Minister of Arts and Culture of South Africa, Nkosinathi Mthethwa, intends to mark 23 March as SADC Day, in honor of the victory of the Cuito Cuanavale battle in 1988.

Speaking to journalists at the end of a visit to Cuito Cuanavale, Nkosinathi Mthethwa said that a meeting took place in South Africa two weeks ago with representatives of the Southern African countries, where he suggested March 23 as SADC's Day.

"The victory of Cuito Cuanavale battle links Angola to all SADC member countries. We cannot fail to celebrate the triumph of the Cuito Cuanavale battle, for its relevance and scope in the region, which allowed the independence of Namibia and the end of Apartheid, "he recalled.

According to the South African official, Cuito Cuanavale is a sacred place for the peoples of the SADC region, for having helped in the independence, affirmation and sovereignty of the bloc member countries.

He also recognized the commitment and sacrifice of the Cuban troops for the victory of the Cuito Cuanavale battle, many of whom "shed their blood" to guarantee the sovereignty of the peoples of Southern Africa.

According to him, Cuito Cuanavale will be the future center of tourism attraction in the Southern Africa region and many people will come to visit this place to learn more about the history of the country and SADC.

Angola

Read the original article on ANGOP.

