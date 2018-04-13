Malawi: National Advocacy Strategy for Eye of the Child Launched

Lilongwe — Eye of the Child has committed to ensuring that the rights of the street children are well protected by the law in the country.

The Executive Director of Eye of the Child, Maxwell Matewere said this Thursday at Sunbird Capital Hotel Lilongwe during the launch of the 2018-2022 Eye of the Child National Advocacy Strategy for the Prevention of Children Living and Working on the street.

He said Street children issues still remains of of the critical social problem among many Malawians and it requires collective approach in order to curb it.

Matewere said his organization has implemented various intervention programmes aiming at protecting, caring and integrating the street children back into their socities.

"We have experienced a lot of challenges where by some children were integrated back to the communities but have returned back to streets due to another of factors before them," the Executive Director explained.

He said the launching of the National Strategy is a milestone for the country in the drive to reduce the ever increasing cases of street children in most city streets.

Matewere pointed out that the strategy would provide various platforms and alternatives on how to deal with issues of discouraging children to remain in the streets.

"We are hoping the National Strategy will be put to use and various stakeholders will use it as a tool to enhance their desired agenda to end influx of children into the streets in the country," the Director hinted.

Matewere said the strategy would compliment government efforts in providing necessary care and support to the street children.

International partner from United States of America, Pam Smith hailed Eye of the Child for their intiative in developing the National Strategy with an aim of eradicating street children problems.

She said every stakeholder dealing with issues of street childre should view the strategy as a working document to propel them to do more in handling street children challenges.

"Am hoping national and international partners will come forward to provide technical and financial support for the implementation of the National Strategy," Smith added.

During the launch of the Strategy, Eye of the Child appointed a 16 member Advisory committee to spearhead the implementation of the document.