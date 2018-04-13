Nkhotakota — The First Lady Professor Getrude Mutharika has asked all women, especially those from 14 yrs and above to go for cancer screening in order to reduce the cancer death toll which is high in the country.

Mutharika said this Thursday during Esophageal, Breast and Cervical cancer meeting she organized at Bua Works ground in Nkhotakota.

She emphasized that the only safer way to detect that one has cervical cancer is through the screening exercise.

"According to our medical personnel, it is not easy to detect that one has cervical cancer unless screening is done because the infection does not give discomfort during the early stages.

"Once detected at the early stage there is more chance to survive as there is a cytherapy machine available for cold coagulation treatment used to stop the abdominal multiplication of cells on the affected organ," the First Lady said.

She therefore, urged the women not to be afraid with the screening exercise saying the test is done within a short period of time with no pain inflicted.

Speaking during the meeting, Clinical Officer at Nkhotakota District Health Office, Henry Juta lamented that inadequate cytherapy machines and proper transportation throughout the communities are compromising cancer screening outreach exercises in the district.

"We have the passion to help all women access VIA services throughout Nkhotakota but material constraints pull us down.

"Imagine, we only have one machine for the whole district and also means of transport to health facilities is a challenge. May I take this opportunity to ask government and other stakeholders to procure a number of machines so that we reach out to many people at once," he pleaded.

Juta also advised women to refrain from having multiple sex partners saying that is one way through which cervical cancer is being spread.

"You never know who might be carrying the cancer infection, therefore it is advisable to be faithful to one partner," said the heath official.

He concluded that women should refrain from using any herbs or chemicals on their private parts saying such substances are also a contributing factor in accelerating the infection.

About 50 women were screened and no result came positive.