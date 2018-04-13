13 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Nwodo Tasks Achuzia's Children On Father's Legacy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hendrix Oliomogbe

Asaba — The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodo has tasked the children of the late Biafran warlord, Joe Achuzia, to emulate the footsteps of their father.

Nwodo gave the charge in Asaba during the Day of Tributes organised in honour of Achuzia popularly called Air Raid for his daring exploits.

He charged Ndigbo not to relent in the agitation for a better country where all citizens would be given equal rights irrespective of where they come from, as a mark of honour for Achuzia.

Nigeria

Dismiss Treason Charges Against Us - Biafra Group

Indegenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has commended Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako over the "uncommon courage" she displayed… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.