Kenya: More Misery for Kenya As Bett, Koech Flop in 400mh Final

There was no reprieve for Kenya in the Commonwealth Games on Thursday after former World champion Nicholas Bett finished last in the men's 400m hurdles final at the Carrara Stadium.

British Virgin Islands’ Kyron Mcmaster won the 400m hurdles gold in 48.25 beating Jeffery Gibson from Bahamas in 49.10 as Jamaican Jaheel Hyde settled for bronze in 49.16.

The 2015 World champion Bett, finished eighth and last in 51.11 as his twin brother Aron Koech came in fifth in 50.02.

Watched by Jamaican sprints legend Usain Bolt who was on the stands, Hyde made a late rally to claim bronze in a race that Bett led for the opening 300m before running out of gas in the last 100m.

Former world champion Bett and Koech were tipped to at least get a medal between them, but they flopped and breezed past journalists without uttering a word.