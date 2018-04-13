Zimbabwe: Nikita Mangena Honoured

The cantonment area which houses the Zimbabwe National Defence University and other institutions along Mazowe Road has been named Rodgers Alfred Nikita Mangena Barracks.

Speaking at the naming ceremony this morning, President Mnangagwa said similar occasions will take place throughout the country's provinces, notably the renaming of Headquarters 3 Infantry Brigade in Mutare after the late Cde Herbert Chitepo and the Flyde Air Force base in Chegutu after the late Cde Jaison Ziyaphapha Moyo.

"The naming of this institution after one of Zimbabwe's gallant military heroes is in line with provisions in our Amendment (No 2, Act of 2013 and Section 23 91) which exhorts the State and all institutions and agencies of Government at every level, to accord due respect, honour and recognition to veterans of the liberation struggle," he said.