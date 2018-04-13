12 April 2018

Kenya: Court Orders Wangamati to Reinstate Axed County Board Members

By Rushdie Oudia

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Kisumu has on Thursday ordered Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati to reinstate six county public service board members he had axed.

Justice Nduma Nderi also ordered the governor to pay their salary arrears.

Governor Wangamati had fired the six claiming that they had engaged in corruption, nepotism and tribalism in hiring of county staff.

The six county public service board members who have been reinstated are: Mr Gideon Sirai, Ms Janet Manyasi, Ms Elizabeth Wanyonyi, Mr Peter Masengeli, Mr Steven Wesonga and Mr Bonvenja Wasikoyo.

