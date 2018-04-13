12 April 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: AFC Leopards Shortlist Four As Kitambi Confirms Exit

By Vincent Opiyo

Thirteen-time Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions AFC Leopards have shortlisted four coaches to replace departing Dennis Kitambi.

Club secretary Oscar Igaida said the new coach, their 13th in four years, will be named next week but starts work next month.

"I can confirm that we've shortlisted four coaches and one of them will be named next week. I can't reveal the names at the moment," Igaida told Nation Sport.

"The new man will take over in May when Kitambi officially leaves," he added.

Nation Sport has however reliably learnt that Tanzania national team coach Salum Mayanga tops the list alongside Frenchman Didier Gomes and Argentine Rodolfo Zapata.

Gomes, 48, is currently handling Ethiopian giants Ethiopia Coffee and has a vast coaching experience on the African continent.

He has previously won league titles with Rayon Sport (Rwanda) and Coton Sport (Cameroon).

The 51-year-old Zapata has coached in Gabon, Nigeria and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Kitambi, who is acting on an interim capacity, is set to join former Ingwe coach Stewart Hall at Bangladesh Premier League side Saif Sporting Club.

"Hall is my mentor, he spotted me in Tanzania and trusts my ability. There was no way I could resist the offer because it comes along with many goodies," the Caf "A" License holder said.

"He (Hall) is a Uefa instructor and since I want to pursue the course, I opted to be close to him to learn the ropes. I begged Leopards to understand my situation. I turned down an improved contract here, it's not about money but my career aspirations."

"Money can't buy exposure and experience and being in Asia is different from working in Africa. I however leave Leopards proud with a GOtv Shield medal and positive results as stand-in coach."

Kitambi, who joined Ingwe as Hall's assistant in November 2016, has won four, drawn and lost once in six matches since taking charge following the sacking of Robert Matano mid last month.

He has five other fixtures to handle before seeing out his two-month notice on May 8.

