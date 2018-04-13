Somalia: U.S. Conducts Airstrike in Support of the Federal Government of Somalia

press release

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces conducted an airstrike destroying an al-Shabaab vehicle-borne improvised exposive device near Jana Cabdalle, Somalia, on the afternoon of April 11.

U.S. forces will continue to use all authorized and appropriate measures to protect U.S. citizens and to disable terrorist threats. This includes partnering with AMISOM and Somali National Security Forces (SNSF) in combined counterterrorism operations and targeting terrorists, their training camps, and their safe havens throughout Somalia and the region.

Together with other international partners, the United States is committed to providing Somalia, AMISOM and SNSF with support in the fight against violent extremist organizations.