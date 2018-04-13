13 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Butiku - Shun Political Parties That Don't Respect Humanity, Democracy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — Mwalimu Nyerere Foundation executive director Joseph Butiku has underscored the importance of having political parties that respect humanity and democracy and allow people to take part fully in the national development process.

He decried dirty politics, insisting that multiparty democracy was not intended to bring hostility and divisions among the citizens.

He was speaking on Friday, April 13, during the commemoration of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere's birthday.

Mwalimu Nyerere was born on April 13, 1922 in Butiama, Mara, in the then British colony of Tanganyika. He died on October 14, 1999 in London.

The commemoration took place at the Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial University in Kigamboni.

The theme of his presentation was 'Towards the middle economy: the Father of the Nation's contribution in building peace, national unity and accountability'.

Mr Butiku said in 1992 Mwalimu Nyerere persuaded CCM to switch to pluralism but not to court political hostilities.

"Therefore, we want political parties that respect humanity, democracy and participation of the people. We want political parties that will strength peace and unity bearing in mind that our foundation is equality for all."

He said Mwalimu Nyerere was humble and died poor, receiving a take home pay of Sh4,000 a month.

"However, he raised his family like other families and he left a widow who is full of wisdom," he said.

Tanzania

What's With Building All These High Walls?

When the Berlin wall finally came down in 1992, we thought: This was it, no more walls! Well, we might have celebrated… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.