13 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Meets 52 Percent Only of Required Medical Practitioners, Parliament Told

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania meets 52 per cent of the actual demand for healthcare workers, Parliament has been told.

The revelation was made in Parliament on Friday, April 13, by deputy minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Faustine Ndugulile, when responding to a supplementary question from Shinyanga Special Seats Member of Parliament (MP) Azza Hamad.

In her question, Ms Hamad wanted to know when Shinyanga Regional Hospital would be provided with specialist doctors.

In his response, Dr Ndugulile said the government was aware of the shortage of practitioners in the health sector, as so far the country only meets 52 per cent of the actual demand, adding that the statistics are the most recent after a countrywide evaluation.

"Already, we have secured the employment permit during which referral, regional and district hospitals including the Shinyanga Regional Hospital will be provided with the new healthcare workers including specialist doctors," he said.

Responding to the main question, Dr Ndungulile said regional hospitals required specialist doctors in the areas of the maternal mouth and teeth, radiology, surgery and child healthcare.

Read the original article on Citizen.

