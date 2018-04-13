13 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Vows to Embrace Sokoine Ideals

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — The government has promised to continue maintaining ethics and good conduct for civil servants in remembrance of former Prime Minister Edward Moringe Sokoine.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa made this remark in Monduli District, Arusha Region, during a special mass to mark the 34th year since the death of the no-nonsense former prime minister.

The late Sokoine died in a car crash on April 12, 1984 in Dakawa, Morogoro, when he was in a motorcade going back to Dar es Salaam after addressing the Parliament in Dodoma.

"This is the best day to celebrate his service to Tanzanians. He was simple and straightforward and we at the government promise that we will continue embracing his ideas for the best interest of our country," the Premier said.

Mr Majaliwa: "The late Sokoine dedicated the rest of his service to improving people's welfare by ensuring the civil servants behaved in accordance with the laid down principles. We should always follow in his footsteps."

The mass was led by the retired Archbishop of Arusha Diocese, Josephat Lebulu. A host of government officials and political parties leaders also attended the service.

Among those who attended the mass include the minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, deputy minister for Education, Science and Technology, Mr William ole Nasha and some members of the parliament.

In his sermon, the retired Archbishop described the late Sokoine as a hard-worker who also wanted fairness for every citizen.

"He was a caring person and responsible person, as Tanzanians we have a lot to learn from his life," he noted.

Tanzania

What's With Building All These High Walls?

When the Berlin wall finally came down in 1992, we thought: This was it, no more walls! Well, we might have celebrated… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.