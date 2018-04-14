14 April 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Murky Zimbabwe Airways Deal - U.S.$100 Million Vanishes in Aircraft Purchase - Report

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Bona Mugabe-Chikore and her husband, Simba Chikore, at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

The price of planes bought from Malaysia for a new Zimbabwe airline may have been inflated by up to $140 million, prompting a probe by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, a private newspaper claimed on Friday.

Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa and Transport Minister Joram Gumbo said on Wednesday the government had paid $41 million for two Boeing 777s and a smaller Embraer aircraft from Malaysia, to be leased to a new airline: Zimbabwe Airways.

But the private Daily News, citing "highly-placed sources" said $140 million couldn't be accounted for, prompting a probe by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Deepening saga

"All in all, a total of $140 million cannot be accounted for as we speak, and that is why Mnangagwa had to order Gumbo to bring home the planes which were brought secretly using public funds," the source said.

The source told the paper that Mnangagwa believed the airline deal was part of "a grand scheme to steal public funds" by people who had the backing of former president Robert Mugabe while he was still in power.

But claims that Zimbabwe had overpaid for the planes were dismissed by Chinamasa. He insisted to the Daily News that only $41 million had been paid. One of the Boeing 777s purchased under the deal was delivered on Wednesday.

'Truth not told'

Questions have been raised as to why the government is supporting a competitor to its own national airline Air Zimbabwe.

Said opposition politician Obert Gutu in a tweet: "This whole Zimbabwe Airways saga stinks! We are not being told the exact truth! So we let the national airline, Air Zimbabwe die in order to give life to a privately-owned competitor, Zimbabwe Airways? Who does that?"

News24

More on This

What's Mugabe's Daughter Got to do With Mysterious Airline?

Robert Mugabe's daughter Bona was at Harare's international airport on Wednesday to see the arrival of a newly-acquired… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.