22 March 2018

The Daily Monitor (Addis Ababa)

Uganda: Another Gold: Cheptegei Wins the Athletics Men's 10,000M Final

Photo: Ismail Kezaala /Daily Monitor
On form. Cheptegei is part of Team Uganda.

Uganda’s Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei has won the athletics men's 10,000m final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 13, 2018.
Cheptegei, who initially objected to doing the 10,000m, emulated Moses Ndiema Kipsiro’s 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games feat.
Kipsiro was the first man in more than 70 years to win both the 5,000 and 10,000m races at the Commonwealth Games.

Cheptegei’s win has made him the second man to win gold in both races.

“If it happens, I will be the happiest man in the world,” Cheptegei had told Daily Monitor on Thursday.

It has catapulted him into one of the abiding memories of the 2018 Games and redeemed the runner who was a laughing stock in Uganda after spectacularly failing to win the IAAF World Cross-country men’s senior race after building a massive lead with a few metres to the finish line.

“I will win as many gold medals as I can because that moment (IAAF world cross-country) has made me hungrier,” Cheptegei said on Sunday.

